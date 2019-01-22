Bullitt County Schools employee accused of child sex abuse

Bullitt County Schools employee accused of child sex abuse
Jessie Bray was charged with child sex abuse and suspended without pay from his job in the Bullitt County Public Schools district.
January 21, 2019 at 10:24 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 10:24 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Public Schools custodian has been arrested and charged with child sex abuse.

Kentucky State Police arrested Jessie Bray on Monday.

The exact allegations haven’t been made public, but the district said everything happened off school property.

The investigation began back in November. At that time, the district reassigned Bray so he would no longer be working around students.

Now that he’s been arrested, Bray, who has worked for the district for 18 years, has been suspended without pay. A memo was sent to all students, staff and parents.

It’s not known when he’ll be arraigned.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.