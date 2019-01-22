‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite’ lead with 10 Oscar nominations

(Gray News/AP) - “Green Book” and “A Star is Born” were among the eight nominees announced Tuesday for Best Picture at the 91st Oscars.
The other nominees for the final award of the night were “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Roma" and “Vice.” The final nominee, “Black Panther,” became the first movie from the mega-hit Marvel franchise - and the first superhero movie of any kind - to be nominated for the award.
“Roma” and “The Favourite” each had 10 total nominations, the most for any film this year. The selection of “Roma” also gave Netflix its first entry in the Best Picture category.
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma,” Glenn Close, “The Wife,” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite,” Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born,” and Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” were the nominees for Lead Actress. For Lead Actor, it was Christian Bale, “Vice," Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born," Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody," Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book,” and Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate.”
Spike Lee became the sixth black filmmaker to earn a Best Director nomination, for “BlackkKlansman.” It also was his first nomination of any kind since 1989, a Best Original Screenplay for “Do The Right Thing.”
Others picked for the category were Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War,” Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite,” Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma,” and Adam McKay, “Vice.”
Nominees for some of the other major awards were:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Original Song
- “All the Stars,” Black Panther
- “I’ll Fight,” RBG
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
- “Shallow,” A Star Is Born
- “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences unveiled nominations to the 91st Oscars from the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, CA. They were announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross and livestreamed globally at Oscars.com , Oscars.org and on the academy’s digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
The lead-up to Tuesday's nominations has been rocky for both the film academy and some of the movies in contention. Shortly after being announced as host, Kevin Hart was forced to withdraw over years-old homophobic tweets that the comedian eventually apologized for. That has left the Oscars, one month before its Feb. 24th ceremony, without an emcee, and likely to stay that way.
Hollywood's awards season has been an especially combustible one, too. Some contenders, like Peter Farrelly's "Green Book" and the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," have suffered waves upon waves of backlash, even as their awards tallies have mounted. On Saturday, "Green Book" won the top award from the Producers Guild, an honor that has been a reliable Oscar barometer. In the 10 years since the Oscars expanded its best-picture ballot, the PGA winner has gone on to win best picture eight times.
The season's steadiest contender — Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" — looked potentially unbeatable until it got beat. Despite an enviable string of awards and more than $400 million in worldwide box office, Cooper's lauded remake was almost totally ignored at the Golden Globes, winning just best song and losing best picture, drama, to the popular but critically derided "Bohemian Rhapsody," a movie that jettisoned its director (Bryan Singer) mid-production.
