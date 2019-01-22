Covington Catholic trip has some Louisville schools reviewing policies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The controversy over Covington Catholic students videotaped in protests in Washington D.C. has turned into security concerns.
Officials closed the school Tuesday due to threats of violence.
Some Louisville-area Catholic schools are responding to the incident. Several Catholic schools took groups to Washington D.C. for the March for Life event this weekend, but those WAVE 3 News talked to said they were not anywhere near the incident.
One school used the controversy as a teachable moment Tuesday as students returned to class.
“Even if you are in a situation like that, it’s our responsibility to treat another group with respect,” DeSales High School President Dr. Rick Blackwell said of the discussion with students.
Rising above was the theme at DeSales, as a group of about 14 students returned from their optional March for Life field trip in Washington D.C. It’s the same event Covington Catholic students attended that ended with multiple videos, headlines and according to school leaders, threats.
One student wearing a Make America Great Again hat who’s become the face of the controversy, Nicholas Sandmann, said he and his classmates were taunted by a group of Black Hebrew Israelites.
DeSales leaders talked to students about knowing when to walk away.
“Of course we talked about at some point that if you get in a situation where someone is hurling insults at you and it’s really not a productive conversation or can’t be a productive conversation,” Blackwell said.
Chaperones' attention and wearing political clothing are also part of the on-going discussion as politically charged environments go well beyond Washington D.C.
“You know, if you have a group that goes to Frankfort it’s the same thing,” Blackwell explained.
He said DeSales students learn to stand up, stand out and stand proud for what they believe in, but it doesn’t necessarily mean stand loud. The talk Tuesday also focused on the thinking that it’s OK to disagree, as long as civility is part of the conversation.
Miles up the road on Tuesday, some adults also seemed to be getting that message during a protest of the Covington Archdiocese. Two men who were arguing at first starting talking out their differences.
“I’m going to reach out, so let’s sit down and have a cup of coffee,” one man told the other. The two shook hands.
The Archdiocese of Louisville issued the following statement through spokeswoman Cecelia Price:
