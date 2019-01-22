Destruction through southern Jefferson County leaves behind thousand dollars of damage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A loud crash in the middle of the night startled some residents in the Spring Falls neighborhood. Police said the crash could be connected to several other cases of vandalism and car theft.
"We had some trouble with kids throwing eggs, so we decided to get some cameras," Theo Mackey said.
Mackey’s home surveillance camera captured much more than eggs on Friday. In video from his home security system, two vehicles are speeding down his street around 1 a.m. A silver pickup truck jumped the curb and took out several mail boxes, with a sedan following closely behind.
"The fact that there was another car chasing behind him let me know it wasn't an accident they were out goofing around,” Mackey said.
Police believe several cases like Mackey's are all connected.
Between January 16 and 20, dozens of mailboxes were taken out. Two cars were stolen, and three cars were hit.
On Jan. 20, police found a stolen Taurus with heavy front-end damage. They believe it was connected to the vandalism.
Police are collecting surveillance video. A picture was taken outside a home where a car was stolen January 19.
Mackey said his damage was minimal, but unnecessary.
"Nobody has $60 that they just want to throw away, but it is more a nuisance than anything,” Mackey said.
Anyone with surveillance video or pictures, suspect information, or knowledge of these crimes should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.