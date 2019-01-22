Escaped inmate captured in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Paducah, Kentucky was arrested in Louisville.
Frankie Lee Higdon was taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. on Monday.
According to Kentucky State Police, Higdon escaped from Keaton Correctional Facility around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 19. He was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing and evading police.
Higdon was booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.