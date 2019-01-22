Escaped inmate captured in Louisville

By Sarah Jackson | January 22, 2019 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:49 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Paducah, Kentucky was arrested in Louisville.

Frankie Lee Higdon was taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. on Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, Higdon escaped from Keaton Correctional Facility around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 19. He was serving time for burglary, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing and evading police.

Higdon was booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

