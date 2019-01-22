FORECAST: Warmer tonight than it will be this afternoon

ALERT DAY
- WEDNESDAY 1/23
- WEDNESDAY: 35-45 MPH wind gusts
- WEDNESDAY EVENING: rain ending as light snow, slick spots possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Slowly warming up this midday with that trend continuing into the afternoon. Most areas should be above freezing by the late afternoon.
We will keep the warming trend going tonight with temperatures in the 40s for most and perhaps even a few 50s by sunrise. The wind is going to ramp up as well with this change in temperature with the strongest gusts closer to morning.
A period of rain is expected Wednesday morning that could be briefly heavy. It should ease to just a light rain in the afternoon as colder air filters in. There is still a risk to see the rain end as brief snow or freezing drizzle before ending during the evening. Some slick spots are expected to develop Wednesday night/early Thursday as we drop into the 20s.
A few more snow chances are in the cards toward the weekend and early next week so the weather pattern remains busy!
REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds, breezy. TEMPS: Rising to around 40°
TONIGHT: Becoming windy, rain approaches from the west late (20%). TEMPS: Rise to around 50°
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY: Quite windy, period of rain (100%) that may change to brief snow by evening. TEMPS: Lower 50s early, falling into the 30s by evening.
