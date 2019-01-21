Man accused of beating woman, stabbing dog: ‘I’ll stab you in the lungs’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing robbery, battery, and animal cruelty charges after an incident Sunday afternoon.
Police say they were called to a home in the 1400 block of Eichel Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
The victim says out of nowhere, James Krawetz held up a knife and began yelling at her. She says he told her he was going to kill her, and even though it would be his first murder, he could do it.
The victim says Krawetz told her, “I’ll stab you in the lungs so you can’t breathe.”
She says Krawetz tried to put her dog outside in the freezing cold so it couldn’t protect her.
The victim then took off out the back door. She says Krawetz ran after her and punched her, causing the dog to bite Krawetz.
The woman says she got up and ran to a neighbor’s for help. She says Krawetz stabbed her dog several times then took off on his bike.
Police searched for the dog for about 45 minutes, following a blood trail that spanned several blocks. They were not able to find the dog.
Officers say Krawetz showed up at the hospital to be treated for the dog bite. They say he still had the bloody knife, drug paraphernalia, and a phone that belonged to the victim.
