Man arrested minutes after committing armed robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to make a quick arrest after a man was robbed of his credit card Saturday morning.
The robbery happened at Hancock and E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood around 8:50 a.m. Saturday. Just four minutes later, police stopped a man matching the description.
Officers said the suspect, Raymond Lavelle Unseld, 37, of Louisville, had the victim's credit card and was carrying a black BB gun that looked like a real pistol.
The victim was able to make a positive identification of Unseld as the man who robbed him.
Unseld was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery 1st degree.
