Man arrested in theft of backhoe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a man in the theft last year of a piece of construction equipment valued at $68,000.
Newland R. Rigney, 25, of Louisville, was arrested Friday on a charge of receiving stolen property over $10,000.
LMPD detectives said the 2005 Caterpillar tractor backhoe was reported stolen on November 16 from N. 7th Street and River Road. It was recovered November 27 at 24th and Maple Streets in the California neighborhood.
Police say their investigation led them to Rigney who gave them a recorded statement that he had drive the backhoe to move pallets from the Maple St location to a home on S. 22nd Street. Detectives also said Rigney gave them the name of the man who stole the backhoe.
Rigney was already in custody at LMDC on other receiving stolen property charges.
