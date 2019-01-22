Man killed in Phoenix Hill crash identified

Man killed in Phoenix Hill crash identified
The crash happened in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 19.
By Sarah Jackson | January 22, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 11:40 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after the vehicle he was in wrecked into a utility pole has been identified.

Christopher Finch, 22, died following the crash in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street around 4 a.m. on Jan. 19, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen.

Louisville Metro police said the vehicle lost control, struck a utility pole, went through a fence and landed upside down.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed in Phoenix Hill neighborhood accident

A woman who was involved in the crash was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it was unclear who was driving at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.