Parents not fazed by local district’s decisions after winter weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wind chills in the teens and single digits made some people excited about the idea of spending more time indoors and in bed.
But Bullitt County School district parent Jeremy Willis' didn't mind taking his child to school at the regular start time Tuesday morning.
"My wife is a teacher," Willis said. "She was kind of hoping for a delay to get some extra sleep."
Bullitt County teachers and students didn't get the extra sleep some of them were hoping for Tuesday morning.
"As far as the ride itself, we had no problems," Willis said. "The roads seemed really clear."
Remnants from the weekend's winter storm left some roads icy and a slick. Jefferson County Public School parent Mozhgan Asa was thankful for a 2-hour delay to keep students safe.
"Every day we have to drop him at 7:20 a.m.," Asa said. "The weather is cold."
Heading into Tuesday morning, temperatures had been below freezing for nearly 60 hours.
Asa agreed with JCPS’s decision to delay school, especially for kids who have to walk or wait outside for the bus.
"It's kind of dangerous for kids to come out," Asa said.
As we come the end of January, Englehard Elementary parent Ido Vidal said Kentucky has been spoiled this winter. He's did not complain about the delay.
"[We've had] 50 degree weather here, 60 degree weather there like today its going up to the 40s," said Vidal.
Vidal would take a delay over a cancellation, but whether it's on time or two hours later getting his 3rd grade son up is always an experience.
“He was like ‘oh my God I’m late!’” Vidal said. “He was rushing and running around. I was like ‘no it’s just a two hour delay you’re okay.’”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.