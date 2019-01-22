Police charge man with using Craigslist to deal stolen cars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested in the theft of two cars from a car rental facility and dealing them on a classified ads website.
Nolan P. Lyons, 20, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000.
Louisville International Airport police say that on November 16, Lyons was in possession of a 2017 Dodge Challenger that had been taken from Hertz Car Rental. Police say Lyons agreed to trade that car to a man on Craigslist who was trying to sell a BMW.
One month later, Lyons contacted that same man again asking if he would be interested in a 2018 Challenger. After getting the car from Lyons for an ATV and $1,000 in cash, the man tried to trade the older Challenger and was contacted by an interested party. That person turned out to be a Louisville Metro police officer.
After being arrested for receiving stolen property, the second man admitted that he had the 2018 Challenger also and had received them from Lyons.
In addition to the receiving stolen property charges, Lyons is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on an bench warrant in connection with a 2017 case.
