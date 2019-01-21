REPORT: NFL rule allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse outcome of Saints-Rams game

January 21, 2019 at 11:33 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:13 PM

UNDATED (WAFB) - A “pretty insane and broad rule in the NFL rule book" allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse or reschedule the outcome of the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, according to a report.

The rule was brought up in reference to the no-call on a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet play against the Rams.

CBSSports.com reported “Goodell could either tell the Rams ‘sorry’ and send the Saints to the Super Bowl or he could make them play the NFC Championship Game again.”

The rule reads:


The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.

It was noted the provision falls under Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1. However, many believe it is unlikely that Goodell would use it.

