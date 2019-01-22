SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Wednesday PM- Cold air will lack behind the moisture just enough to limit how much can changeover to anything frozen. And it may not just be snow as freezing drizzle is possible as well. Low pressure that develop near ATL along the front will be key on how quickly the moisture can exit the region. As of now, amounts look like with more of “thumping” the more east you travel (1″+). We will once again run the risk for ice on the roads as we drop into the 20s tomorrow night/early Thursday.