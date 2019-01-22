‘Thank God that He used me:’ Mississippi man pulls women from burning vehicle

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is being called a hero after pulling two women from a burning vehicle.
3 On Your Side had an exclusive interview with James Davidson, who claims it was simply the right thing to do.
“Honestly I was weak as well water before this and I am weak as well water now, but, you know, He gave me the strength to do that, and thank God that He used me,” said Davidson describing the moment he jumped into action.
While heading home, Davidson was on the phone when something caught his eye. Five men were standing on the side of the road across from a burning car. Some had phones in their hands, recording what they were seeing.
“I told [my wife] everyone must be okay, because everybody was on the road,” Davidson said.
But they weren’t. Both 23-year-old Christina Howard and her friend 20-year-old Marniqua Stamps were still inside the vehicle. They were traveling southbound on Fisher Ferry Road and as they were rounding a curve, Howard lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.
“I wooped over to the side of the road and got out and went to the drivers side, because that was the closest, and, uh, the girl was screaming,” Davidson said.
As he tried to pull Howard from the car he realized her leg was caught. That's when he said another man pitched in to help.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, help hold her while I get her leg loose,’ and she was hollering, ‘my leg’ and I told her, I said, ‘Girl, we got to get you outta here before you burn up,’” he said while reenacting what happened.
After they pulled Howard from the car, Davidson ran to the passenger side where he found Stamps unconscious.
“Flames was up to her waist area," he said. "Then the flames started coming up by my face so I had to turn my face to the seat.”
He managed to pull her out, but when he screamed for help he was surprised at the response given by one of the bystanders.
“He said, ‘Man, she’s burned real bad. Just leave her right there,’ and I said, ‘No, she’ll be burnt more if that car blows up.’”
Luckily, someone did help, and just moments later the car was engulfed in flames. Stamps was removed, but it was too late. She would pass away one day later from her injuries. However, WLBT has learned that Howard is in good condition at UMMC.
It’s a bittersweet ending, but Davidson said he is honored that God chose him to help them. “They both would have died had no one tried to do something.”
He also said he wants to thank the man who helped him, because he couldn’t have done it on his own.
