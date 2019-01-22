Trump tweets about controversy involving CovCath students

(WAVE) - President Donald Trump has now weighed in on the Covington Catholic controversy.
Trump tweeted Monday night that the students “were treated unfairly,” adding that the teens were “smeared by media.”
Students from the private high school in northern Kentucky were in Washington, D.C., for the March For Life on Friday, the same day of the Indigenous Peoples March. A man from that group -- later identified as Nathan Phillips, an Omaha elder and Vietnam War veteran -- was seen playing a drum as some of the students stood near Phillips, chanting and clapping. Multiple videos have surfaced, leaving observers with multiple interpretations of the incident.
Trump’s full tweet is below:
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.