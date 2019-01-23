ALERT DAY: Heavy rain with gusty winds this afternoon, slick spots tonight

ALERT DAY
- REST OF TODAY/TONIGHT (1/23/19)
ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY – Counties along/south of the Parkways until 1 p.m.
- Gusts over 40 mph at times
- Brief freezing drizzle/snow this evening, slick spots develop late
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The rain continues to expand in coverage and intensify. It is going to be a soggy afternoon with strong wind gusts at times.
We are still on track for a bit of wintry weather this evening as the rain ends and the colder air arrives. This looks to be in the form of freezing drizzle or brief snow. Amounts look like but despite the wintry risk, all areas will drop below freezing tonight and any untreated or wet roadway will freeze up.
We will try to gain a few hours of sunshine Thursday before another cold front moves in Thursday evening. This could trigger a brief mix to light snow during the evening hours with light amounts again possible. Since it will be turning much colder, there could be more slick spots developing so we will monitor this for an upgrade to an Alert Day.
More chances for rain/snow into the weekend that could impact travel at times so stay close to the forecast updates!
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY ALERT DAY: Windy, 100% chance of rain. TEMPS: 50s early, falling into the 30s by evening
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Rain ends as light mix/snow this evening. Slick spots develop late evening/overnight. LOW: 25°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold, light snow chance late (40%). HIGH: 36
