ALERT DAY: Strong winds, widespread rain before crashing temperatures and light snow

ALERT DAY
- TODAY (1/23/19)
ALERTS
- WIND ADVISORY – Meade, Breckinridge, Hardin & Grayson Cos., KY until 10 AM
- WEDNESDAY: 40-50 MPH wind gusts WEDNESDAY EVENING: rain ending as light snow, slick spots possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Light rain will continue to fall this morning as temperatures rise into the low 50s.
As the cold front approaches, winds will gust to near 40mph.
Once the afternoon rolls around, temperatures will begin to plummet, ending up in the 30s by this evening. The falling temperatures will switch the rain over to snow before precipitation ends around midnight.
While warmer surface temperatures and the wet ground will help to limit initial accumulations, minor accumulations remain possible especially east of I-65. Less than an inch of snow accumulations is expected tonight. As temperatures fall into the 20s tonight, leftover water on roadways will freeze, causing slick spots.
Skies will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the 30s. A clipper passing to our north will bring flurries and light snow showers to the region Thursday night.
Friday morning lows will be in the teens before we struggle to get into the low to mid-20s Friday afternoon.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY: Windy; Rain (100%); TEMPS: Lower 50s early, falling into the 30s by evening
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Rain ends as light snow this evening; Breezy; LOW: 25°
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny; Cold; Flurries late; HIGH: 36
