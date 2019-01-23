Another arrest made in connection to Washington Co. drug overdose death

WASHINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a man found dead in a duffel bag in October 2018.
Officials announced on Wednesday Justin Todd Shelton, 22, of Salem was taken into custody on January 18. Shelton has been charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, which is a Level 1 felony.
Jacob Dodson, 22, was first reported missing on October 25, 2018. His body was discovered the next day on Wheeler Hollow Road stuffed in the bag.
An autopsy and toxicology report later revealed Dodson had died as the result of a drug overdose.
Dodson’s father and step-mother told WAVE 3 News the victim had battled drug addiction for years before his death.
Shelton is being held at the Washington County Jail.
Back in October, police arrested Jerry Lee Carson Jr., 47, in connection to the crime. Carson was charged with Obstruction of Justice and False Informing to Police.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.