Brown School competes in Follett Challenge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School has a chance to win up to $60,000 in an education contest, but they need votes to make it happen.
J. Graham Brown School is competing in the Follett Challenge.
For the contest, Brown submitted a video showing how its program teaches students the skills they need to be prepared for life.
The first place prize is $60,000 and semi-finalists will receive $30,000. Ten $8,000 prizes in the People’s Choice category will be awarded to the schools in the videos that get the most votes.
Online voting runs through Friday. To view the video or vote, click here.
