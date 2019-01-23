Cards Welcome Former Assistant Keatts and NC State on Thursday

The Cards come into the game riding a three game win streak, including Saturday’s 79-51 win at Georgia Tech. In that game, senior point guard, Christen Cunningham became just the third U of L player in 47 years to dish out 11 assists without a turnover. Cunnigham says while it’s cool for the Cards to be ranked again, it could all go away with just one bad game. “We realize if we lose we’ll probably be unranked again,” said Cunningham. While the team is excited about the ranking, the head coach is not. “I certainly hope no one on our team feels like we’ve arrived cause we’ll get sent one of those fat l’s real quick if that’s how we feel,” said Mack. With a win on Thursday night, the Cards would remain in a possible five way tie for first in the ACC. Something the team is reminded of everyday in the locker room. “As a player, I just sort of always wanted to know where I stood. So, that’s sort of how I coach my team. We have a standings board back there,” said Mack. “We look at the standings everyday. They’re posted and updated in our locker room daily, but at the same time, we focus more on the week and the game in front of us,” said Cunningham.