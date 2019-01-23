Committee to vote on future of Castleman statue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The future of a statue that has been vandalized multiple times is expected to be decided Wednesday.
A vote concerning the John B. Castleman statue, which sits in Cherokee Triangle, will take place by the Metro Planning Commission Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee.
The vote will determine whether the stature will remain in Cherokee Triangle or be taken down.
Castleman served as a Confederate officer during the Civil War. He helped establish many of the Olmsted parks, including Cherokee.
While he is regarded a hero by some, Courier Journal archives from 1916 indicate Castleman was a vocal advocate of segregation and fought to segregate the parks he helped create.
If the vote is in favor of removing the statue the committee will decide where the statue will go.
There have been talks about moving it to Cave Hill Cemetery or a storage unit.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.