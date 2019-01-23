Covington Catholic student speaks to NBC Today Show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nicholas Sandmann, the student who was face-to-face with a Native American demonstrator, granted an exclusive interview to NBC’s “Today Show.”
The interview will air Wednesday morning.
In a preview, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked Sandman, “Do you feel that you owe anybody an apology? Do you see your own fault in any way?”
Sandmann replied, “As far as standing there, I had every right to do so. My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips. I respect him. I'd like to talk to him. In hindsight, I wish we would have walked away and avoided the whole thing.”
Sandmann’s answer appeared consistent with a statement released Sunday in which he said, “I never interacted with this protestor. I did not speak to him. I did not make any hand gestures or other aggressive moves. To be honest, I was startled and confused as to why he had approached me.”
Sandmann and his classmates received support from Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday.
Speaking to FOX News’ Tucker Carlson, Bevin accused other demonstrators of racial bigotry and accused people in the media of making assumptions about the students based on their race, gender and faith.
“As someone who has a 20-year-old and six teenagers to boot,” Bevin said, “I can tell you teenagers sometimes act silly, goofy and irresponsible. But these children acted more responsible during the course of that 20 minute interaction or so than any of the adults that were involved.”
Covington Catholic High School will reopen Wednesday morning under added security. Classes were canceled Tuesday due to threats.
