Families of students shot at Marshall County High School sue district

BENTON, KY (WAVE) - The Marshall County School District is being sued by the families of four students who were shot in a school shooting one year ago.
The suit is being filed by the families of Dalton Keeling, Mary Bella James, Gage Smock and Bailey Holt.
Holt was one of the two victims who died in the shooting, the three other students were injured.
According to the lawsuit, school leaders “knew or should have known” the gunman was dangerous.
The family of Preston Cope, who was also killed in the shooting, said they are not involved in this lawsuit.
