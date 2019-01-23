Family of murder victim pushes for bill to prevent certain criminals from changing their name

ENGLISH, IN (WAVE) - A bill working its way through the Indiana legislature would block those in prison, and those convicted of serious crimes like murder, from being able to change their name.
It is a cause that is personal to the Johnson family. Jennifer Rose Johnson was just 23-years-old when she was murdered by Jeramy Heavrin in New Albany back in 1994.
"You know, they tell you when something like that happens, it gets easier as time goes on,” Cecil Johnson, Jennifer’s father, said. “It doesn’t.”
Johnson has spent the past two decades without Jennifer. He said she was a good person and a hard worker, beautiful on the inside and out. It was that beauty, he said, that drew Heavrin in.
“He got to following her, stalking her, wanting to go out with her and all this stuff,” Johnson said. “She wouldn’t have nothing to do with him.”
In June of 1994, weeks before her murder, Johnson said Jennifer came home one night to find her dog poisoned. When she rushed the dog to a veterinarian, he said she came back to find a gun stolen from inside her home and her phone line cut. He said Jennifer stepped up her security.
“She had deadbolt locks put on every door in the house, except the door that come up through the basement. That’s how he got in,” Johnson said. "He come in through the little window by the washer and dryer in the basement, come upstairs.”
Soon after, police arrested Heavrin for Jennifer’s murder. He was tried by a jury and convicted, serving more than 20 years of his sentence.
He was released in 2016.
Last year, Heavrin petitioned a Floyd County judge for a name change, saying he had a hard time getting and keeping a job once employers learned he was a convicted murderer. The judge denied his request.
Now, a bill in the Indiana House authored by Rep. Ed Clere (R-New Albany) would prevent those convicted of serious crimes, like murder or kidnapping, from changing their name. The bill passed out of committee unanimously Wednesday. It will head to the House floor next where Clere said he plans to call it for a second reading on Monday.
This bill closes a loophole criminals are currently trying to take advantage of, Clere said.
“This case in Floyd County exposed a significant loophole that needs to be closed and this legislation came about because of one family. But it will help countless other families from having to go through what the Johnson family went through this past year. And it will protect the public,” Clere said. “I don’t think anybody knows or has any way of knowing how many offenders who’ve committed a crime on that list may have already changed their name.”
Johnson said he hopes this bill passes for the same reason he asked the judge to reject Heavrin’s name change last year.
"It’s just like I told the judge, I said, ‘Ball’s in your court your honor. It’s your decision. Your decision won’t help my daughter. Might help somebody else’s daughter,’” Johnson said. “Because the only reason he wanted to change that name is so he can hide.”
Talking about what happened with Jennifer is painful still for Johnson, bringing up painful memories and emotions for himself and his family. He said what happened to his smart, hardworking, beautiful daughter that day in 1994 was the worst day of his life. That pain is still fresh all these years later.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of her," Johnson said, wiping falling tears.
He said Heavrin should have to live with what he's done, just as Jennifer's family and friends have had to live each day without her.
Want to push for change? Sign the petition on change.org.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.