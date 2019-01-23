Father sentenced in death of infant son

Father sentenced in death of infant son
Cody Bates was sentenced to 35 years in prison. (Michael Flynn)
January 23, 2019 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 2:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville man charged in the 2017 murder of his 3 month old son has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Cody Bates admitted to police that he tossed his son, Preston Amato, but says the child missed the couch and hit the floor.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man admits he ‘flung’ infant son, causing his death

Bates’ attorney asked the judge to reduce the recommended sentence.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney disagreed, telling the judge the jury came back with a fair verdict.

Audreyeonna & Preston Amato (Source: GoFundMe)
Audreyeonna & Preston Amato (Source: GoFundMe)

Ultimately the judge agreed with the jury’s recommendation of 35 years.

Preston Amato would have been two years old next month.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.