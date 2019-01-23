Fire that destroyed Indiana firehouse caused by electrical issue

Fire trucks and equipment were in the building when the fire started.
By Becca Gibson and Laurel Mallory | January 23, 2019 at 12:32 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 12:32 AM

DEPUTY, IN (WAVE) - The fire that destroyed a southern Indiana volunteer fire department was electrical in nature.

Captain Keith Hartman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Indiana Fire Marshal Office ruled it was an accidental fire.

Officials said the fire started due to an electrical issue in the kitchen of the firehouse. This happened in December.

Their firehouse was a complete loss and much of their equipment was destroyed. The department is working out of another location for now, but has plans to rebuild.

A before and after photo shared on Facebook showed just how extensive the damage was.

Before and after

Posted by Deputy Volunteer on Saturday, January 19, 2019

Other departments have stepped up to donate equipment, including two fire trucks, to help Deputy volunteers continue to serve their community.

