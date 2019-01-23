Fire that destroyed Indiana firehouse caused by electrical issue

DEPUTY, IN (WAVE) - The fire that destroyed a southern Indiana volunteer fire department was electrical in nature.
Captain Keith Hartman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Indiana Fire Marshal Office ruled it was an accidental fire.
Officials said the fire started due to an electrical issue in the kitchen of the firehouse. This happened in December.
Their firehouse was a complete loss and much of their equipment was destroyed. The department is working out of another location for now, but has plans to rebuild.
A before and after photo shared on Facebook showed just how extensive the damage was.
Other departments have stepped up to donate equipment, including two fire trucks, to help Deputy volunteers continue to serve their community.
