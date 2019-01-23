Hoosiers losing streak hits five as they fall 73-66 at Northwestern

(WAVE) - Indiana has lost five straight games.
The fifth straight loss came on Tuesday night at Northwestern, a 73-66 setback.
The Hoosiers started off ok. Juwan Morgan got a reverse to go to give IU a 14-6 lead with 12:17 left in the first half, but they were outscored 22-10 for the rest of the half. Aaron Falzon hit three three-pointers during that stretch for the Wildcats.
“It really comes down to the three-point line tonight,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “They did a fantastic job, Aaron Falzon, you’ve got to give him credit. He came in the game, hadn’t been playing much, but he’s obviously known as a shooter, but he got going and one guy changed the game there."
A Ryan Taylor three increased the Northwestern lead to 55-40 with 12:13 left, but the Hoosiers did respond with a 13-1 run. New Albany grad Romeo Langford capped the run with a fall away bank shot with 6:42 left. Fouled on the play, the free throw made it 56-53. The Hoosiers would get no closer.
Morgan lead IU with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Smith added 10 points and 12 rebounds, Rob Phinesee 13 and Langford 12.
Indiana was without junior guard Devonte Green. According to a release from IU, he was suspended from game competition for not meeting the standards expected of members of the program.
Northwestern improves to 12-7, 3-5 in the Big Ten. Indiana falls to 12-7, 3-5. The Hoosiers return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday night hosting #5 Michigan (18-1, 7-1). Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.
“There was a statement issued, just go with that”
