Hotel, convention center coming to former Eagle Cotton Mill

“The Eagle Cotton Mill was once an important economic driver and source of civic pride for the community. This significant redevelopment will breathe life back into one of southeast Indiana's most historic buildings, enhancing Madison's tourism industry and supporting the growth and vibrancy of the downtown area,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb was quoted saying in a press release. “Through quality of place projects like the Eagle Cotton Mill, Indiana will continue to help transform our communities into vibrant destinations where people choose to live, work and play."