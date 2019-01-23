JCPS says there are resources for bullying victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s a shocking number; eight suicides of students at Jefferson County Public Schools already this school year.
A parent of a 10-year-old boy has announced plans to sue the school district claiming bullying drove her son to suicide, and now the district is trying to offer some help.
Tami Charles, the mother of Seven Bridges, contends he took his life Saturday.
“Put the bullies on notice, not anymore, we are not tolerating it,” Charles told WAVE 3 News. “I want some solid systems in place.”
She said she wants new policy so her son’s death won’t be in vain. She told WAVE 3 news her 5th grader at Kerrick Elementary was tormented due to a medical condition that required a colostomy bag.
JCPS is investigating.
“We don’t take bullying lightly," JCPS Communications Chief Renee Murphy said.
Murphy said JCPS leaders are still looking for more feedback as to why these suicides are happening.
“That’s devastating for us,” Murphy said. “This is a significant increase from year to year.”
But when it comes to bullying, there is help.
First, students and parents should seek out someone at the school they trust. If that doesn’t work, students have other options. They can go to the JCPS website and find the Bullying Prevention Tip-line. Either anonymously or detailed, they can let the district know what’s happening in an e-mail or phone call.
“We have a bullying team that will then go into the school and take a look at this and see how best to support kids," Murphy explained.
And one more step.
“There are assistant superintendents who are available who can help intervene and they can be involved in that process if a parent has a concern," Murphy added.
Those assistant superintendents can be found at the central office. JCPS said measures are in place now, but they are taking a closer look at how they can improve helping kids.
For information parents can click here or call (888) 393-6780.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.