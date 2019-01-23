Juvenile accused of shooting, killing teen while playing video game will spend another year in custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wednesday in court, one family asked for forgiveness while another pled for justice.
Melinda Decker Yelder remembered the moment her life changed.
"I will never forget the phone call that my nephew has been shot,” Melinda Decker Yelder said. "His twin sister lost her other half."
Travon Yelder’s older sister, Nodaca Yelder, said her brother’s death could have been prevented.
“We need to watch our kids more,” Nodaca Yelder said. “Maybe this wouldn’t have happened if somebody saw him with a gun before.”
Javontay Forrest, 17, is accused of shooting and killing Travon Yelder while he was playing a video game in July of 2018.
“This is an impact to us for life,” Nodaca Yelder. “We can’t get that back.”
During Forrest’s sentencing Wednesday, both families spoke up to fight for their families.
Forrest’s former teachers took the stand to speak on his character. They hoped he would get probation.
Yelder’s family said they just want justice for the glue to their family that was peeled away from their lives.
“It has affected my mother so much because he was the man of the household,” Melinda Decker Yelder said. “Travon had nieces and nephews that he played with every day, they don’t have that anymore.”
Both families left the courtroom knowing they still have to put the pieces of their lives back together.
Forrest was denied probation and was sent back to custody. He will have another chance when he turns 18.
