New JCPS satellite office opens in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the district’s second satellite office to serve residents of the Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville.
The office, located inside the Academy at Shawnee on West Market Street, offers a place for parents to access district leadership closer to where they live.
It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Parents may visit the office to address issues from student assignment to student behavior.
In addition, the satellite office will offer tutoring, student employment assistance, and homeless assistance through community partnerships.
“Breaking down barriers and building up new ways to engage families and provide them with better access to our services and resources right in their neighborhoods are part of our responsibility as a school district and commitment to our community,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in a press release. “By making these kinds of investments and strengthening partnerships with valued community organizations that help take our services outside the walls of central office, we can better ensure the success of our students and their families.”
This is the second JCPS satellite office. The first opened in the California Park Community Center in 2018.
Get in touch with both satellite offices by calling (502) 485-6787 or (502) 485-6790 or emailing annie.haigler@jefferson.kyschools.us or donald.dillard@jefferson.kyschools.us.
