Protesters take to Sen. McConnell’s office demanding end to government shutdown

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 100 people gathered outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Lexington office on Wednesday to protest the government shutdown.
At one time the activists took the protest indoors but were told by office staff to leave.
Protesters said their message is clear; they want to end the shutdown and put around 800,000 federal employees back to work.
The shutdown, which is now more than a month long, is the longest on record. It began over border security disputes between President Trump and Democratic lawmakers.
The Senate will vote on a plan that could re-open the government on Thursday.
