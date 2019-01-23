Serial bank robbery suspect wanted by Louisville police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers need the public’s help to find a serial bank robbery suspect accused of holding up banks across Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officials said the man, seen in the picture above, is the suspect in seven bank robberies.
Two happened on Tuesday. Police said he robbed a Stock Yards Bank on Poplar Level Road, then two hours later hit the First Financial Bank on Frankfort Avenue.
Police believe the man’s crime spree began in August of 2018.
Anyone who recognizes him should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
