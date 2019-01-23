SnowTALK! Wednesday Edition

Monday/Tuesday: Arctic Front # 2 arrives. The modeling still hasn’t got this one nailed down correctly just yet, but the pattern supports a dramatic front passing through. The wind fields aloft look to support highs jumping into the mid 50s on Monday! Low pressure will pass mainly north that will drag the Arctic front through WAVE Country. The amount of lift will be impressive so this looks to be a healthy band of rain to snow with a very quick rate of changeover. This could also be another risk for a flash freeze setup as we crash into the teens Monday night. The snow part cannot be determined at this time but the increase in temperatures would allow for more moisture at play. So it bears watching. We then turn very cold with below zero temperatures again possible.