Suspect in October shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last year that left the victim with multiple wounds.
Lajuan R. Carney, 32, of Louisville, was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of assault and robbery.
On October 26, 2018, Carney and the victim were riding in the victim's car when Carney became angry at the man and pulled out a gun, according to an arrest warrant. The victim was able to stop the car and run from Carney, but was shot after returning to the vehicle when he realized that Carney was trying to drive off with it. Carney left the car behind and walked away.
The victim was treated at University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained hospitalized for several weeks.
Carney is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $20,000 cash bond.
