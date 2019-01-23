Troubleshooter: Exposed on the road, officers driving civilian cars

Mengedoht drove a 2015 Ford Taurus. It was unmarked, without the LMPD logos. But that’s not all her car lacked. LMPD confirmed to WAVE 3 News that her Taurus was not a police-packaged vehicle, meaning it was also missing the long list of features designed specifically to help keep officers safe, like specially-designed crumple zones, or high-speed, rear-impact testing. Police-packaged vehicles, such as the Ford Interceptor, are designed for police use.