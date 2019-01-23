Washington’s 21 points lead #8 UK to 76-55 win over #22 Mississippi State

(WAVE) - Sophomore P.J. Washington hit three three-pointers on his way to a 21 point effort as #8 UK beat Mississippi State 76-55 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
Washington’s three triples, in five attempts, equaled the three that the Bulldogs hit as a team, in 20 tries.
“This was about beating a top 20 team,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “A team that’s played well all year. A team that make nine three’s per game missed some shot today thank goodness.”
It was just the second time in his career that Washington hit more than one three-pointer in a game. After hitting just five all of last season, hit 4-5 in a November win over North Dakota. He has now hit 14-34 of triples this season.
“I feel like I was hitting shots and I just tried to take open ones,” Washington said. “Fortunately for me they dropped, so that’s definitely a confidence booster and I’m gonna shoot some more I guess.”
A Washington dunk gave the Cats a 34-26 halftime cushion, but Mississippi State got within 41-39 with 13:38 left. The Cats responded with a 16-4 run capped by a Washington triple for a 57-43 lead.
Tyler Herro added 18 points for the Cats. Ashton Hagans had 5 points and 9 assists. Nick Richards gave UK a boost off the bench with 8 points and 6 rebounds.
Quinndary Weatherspoon lead MSU with 19 points. They fall to 14-4, 2-3 in the SEC. They’ll host the Cats in a rematch on February 9 in Starkville.
UK improves to 15-3, 5-1 in the SEC. The Cats host #9 Kansas (16-3) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
