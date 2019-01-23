Authorities: No threat after unexpected packages found at Diocese of Covington

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Emergency crews were called to the Diocese of Covington on Wednesday to investigate a report of suspicious packages.
The packages were delivered to the offices at 1125 Madison Ave., across the street from the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Wednesday afternoon by a local courier. Given that the packages were neither recognized nor expected, church officials evacuated the building and called 911.
The Cincinnati Fire Department’s Explosive Ordinance Device Unit helped ensure the packages weren’t dangerous.
“We were just erring on the side of caution,” Covington Fire Chief Mark Pierce said.
The investigation comes on the heels of an incident in Washington, D.C. this past weekend involving Covington Catholic High School students. Videos of that incident have garnered national attention.
The initial video showed the now-self identified Nick Sandmann, a junior at CovCath, standing in front of Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March. Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.
In an interview that aired Wednesday with Savannah Guthrie on “Today" the 17-year-old Sandmann said he doesn’t feel he was disrespectful to Phillips and “had every right” to stand up to him. He said he wishes he and his classmates had walked away.
