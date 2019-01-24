Calipari Foundation helps nearly 500 families struggling during government shutdown

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - University of Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari’s foundation has donated a large sum of money to aid federal workers on furlough during the partial government shutdown.
Coach Cal tweeted Thursday the foundation has helped nearly 500 families so far.
“Ellen & I have taken great joy with the opportunity to help others,” Calipari tweeted. “It’s maybe meant more to us than even the people we are serving.”
Coach Cal also tweeted a photo with a representative from the Lexington Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, also known as ATF. The group presented the Calipari Foundation with a plaque as a token of their appreciation.
Calipari said he doesn’t expect to be paid back once the shutdown is over. Instead, he called on those receiving assistance to pay it forward in the future.
