Community Foundation of Louisville awards more than $430k to local nonprofits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Community Foundation of Louisville has awarded more than $430,000 in grant money to local nonprofits.
The awards were announced during the 2019 Capacity Building Grants Celebration Thursday at the Salvation Army on Brook St.
The money went to 25 nonprofits working in one or more of Louisville’s 11 distressed zip codes. The grants will “strengthen the leaders, systems and plans” of the awarded organizations, the CFL said in a statement.
Event attendees also celebrated the $2 million in total grant money awarded by the Community Foundation of Louisville since 2014.
BAYA, short for“Beautiful as You Are," was one of the organizations to receive grant money.
The money will go towards software to help track attendance, programming, and the stories of participants and a strategic planning session with the organization’s board.
“None of that would be possible without this grant,” Founder and Executive Director Tanisha Frederick said. “It’s definitely a blessing.”
Frederick established the program in 2014 because her daughter was bullied, she said. BAYA, which is for girls 6-18, has grown from seven to more than 200 girls and more than 12 different chapters in Louisville.
“For us to be such a new nonprofit and receive this funding is amazing,” Frederick said. "I wasn’t even expecting to receive it. It’s a game-changer for us.”
