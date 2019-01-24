Corvette Museum offering free admission to federal employees amid shutdown

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - The National Corvette Museum is offering free admission to federal employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.
The museum posted information about the deal on their website Wednesday,
Up to three people with a federal employee will also get free admission, according to the museum. Guests will need to show their government ID or badge at the admissions counter to get in without paying.
The Corvette Museum is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time and is located at I-65, exit 28 in Bowling Green.
More information on what’s available at the museum can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.