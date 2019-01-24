Deputy jailer accused of of inappropriate sexual relationship with inmate

FRANKFORT, KY (WKYT/WAVE) - A deputy jailer in Franklin County has been arrested after police say he had a sexual relationship with a female inmate.
Brandon Scott Price, 26, of Frankfort, is charged with third-degree sodomy. He is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center without bond.
According to Frankfort Police, Price is accused of subjecting the inmate to deviate sexual intercourse.
Franklin County Jailer Rick Rogers couldn’t comment on the investigation, but told our Gray TV sister station WKYT that he appreciated the police department’s response.
