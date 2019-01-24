Double the fun: Cincinnati star Fiona celebrates 2nd birthday

The Queen of the Queen City had a whirlwind first year of life: she starred in her own show, “The Fiona Show,” was the subject of two books, “Fiona’s Feelings” and “Hip, Hippo, Hooray for Fiona!,” had her adorable mug on shirts and playing cards, and she even got her own “Team Fiona" beer and “Chunky Chunky Hippo” ice cream.