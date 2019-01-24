Empty factory in Russell neighborhood set to become mixed use development

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The revitalization of west Louisville, and specifically the Russell neighborhood, forges ahead.
A vacant warehouse at the corner of 15th Street and West Broadway is set to be transformed into a $34 million mixed-use development.
The former candy factory dates back to 1922.
It’s sat vacant for the past three decades.
The warehouse has been acquired by the Housing Partnership Inc.
HPI teamed up with Metro Government and the non-profit One West to determine exactly what to do with the space.
