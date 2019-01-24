FORECAST: Arctic front moves in tonight

ALERT DAYS
- Tuesday 1/29/19
ALERTS
- Few slick spots with snow showers tonight
- Wind chills below zero by Friday Morning
- Another Arctic front early next week with snow/cold
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We are about to gain a few hours of partly sunny skies before clouds fill back in later. It will remain cold with many locations struggling to get above the freezing mark.
An Arctic front moves in tonight that will kick up the wind once again. The front could squeeze out a few snow flurries/snow showers this evening. While a dusting is possible, the gusty winds will likely blow most of it around. More impacting will be the cold. Lows into the single digits away from the city limits with wind chills likely 0 to 8 below zero!
Friday will feature more sunshine but remaining below freezing. Friday night will kick off a wave of clippers that will dive through WAVE Country. Light snow will be possible with each one. While amounts look light, the ground could be snow-covered before the weekend is over.
A very strong Arctic front moves in Monday night/Tuesday with rain changing to snow. It will be the cold, however, once again stealing the headlines with some of the coldest air in 5 years potentially moving in.
Stay close to the forecast.
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY: Mix sun/clouds, cold. HIGH: 36°
TONIGHT: Period of very light snow showers/flurries (20%). Breezy and turning very cold. LOW: 11° (suburbs in the single digits/wind chills as cold as -8°)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. HIGH: 25°
IN THE APP
- TRAFFIC MAP: Real-time road conditions before you head out
- BLOG: Weekend snow chances and Arctic plunge
- EARLIEST ALERT: Coldest air in 5 years potentially
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.