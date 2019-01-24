FORECAST: Colder and cloudy; multiple light snow chances this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With temperatures below freezing this morning and some moisture still on area roadways, slick spots are once again a concern. While pavement temperatures are still above freezing, slick spots can be an issue on overpasses and bridges for the morning commute mainly east of I-65.
Expect mostly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the low to mid-30s; some peaks of sunshine may be seen during the afternoon.
A cold front sweeps through this evening bringing flurries to the area. Overnight lows will be in the teens with wind chills on both sides of zero giving Friday a downright frigid start.
As another creeps towards WAVE Country late Friday, flurry chances increase. We’ll keep snow and rain chances through Sunday.
Temperatures rise into the low 50s as rain falls on Monday. As a yet another cold front treks through, that rain will switch to snow while temperatures fall into the teens.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. HIGH: 36°
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Flurries (20%). Breezy LOW: 25°
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Cold. HIGH: 25°
