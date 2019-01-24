Grayson County man last seen in Louisville missing ‘under suspicious circumstances’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police hope the public can help them find a missing Grayson County man who may be in danger.
Michael “Kerry” Williams, 57, was last seen Sunday, Jan. 13 in Louisville on Preston Highway between East Indian Trail and Fern Valley Road.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Williams is from Anneta, KY.
Police said another witness claimed to see Williams near his home in Anneta in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 13 -- but officers cannot confirm that sighting.
Williams is a white man, 5′9,″ approximately 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown/gray hair. Police said he normally wears glasses, but they do not believe he has his glasses when him.
He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt with a wing design on it over a long sleeved, dark colored shirt.
Police said they are not ruling out foul play in his disappearance.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts or what may have happened to him should call 911 or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024.
