3 juveniles taken into custody following Kentucky school threat

(WAVE) - Three juveniles are in police custody after they allegedly made threats against Carroll County Schools.
In a series of tweets, the district said a person received a call from a blocked number Wednesday night; the caller allegedly made a comment about “shooting up the school.”
The Carrollton Police Department was able to trace the calls, and eventually took three juveniles into custody after questioning for possible terroristic threatening.
The district said there was no immediate threat, and thanked the community member who notified police about the call.
Separately, Carroll County closed schools Thursday due to icy roads.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.