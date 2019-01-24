KY man arrested in FL bank robbery believed to be the ‘Traveling Bandit’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Pikeville, KY man arrested in Colorado on federal bank robbery charges is believed to be a serial bank robber wanted in several states.
The FBI says Jason Lee Robinson, 49, was allegedly involved in the robbery of a bank in Aventura, FL on December 28.
Federal agents say Robinson is the “Traveling Bandit” who is wanted for multiple bank robberies across the country.
Robinson is in federal custody while awaiting his initial court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.